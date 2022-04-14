Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,849 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 443,407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,440,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,313,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $7,365,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DY shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

DY opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.18. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

