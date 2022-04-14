Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 752 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after purchasing an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $724.10 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $510.70 and a 1-year high of $747.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $678.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $661.85. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

