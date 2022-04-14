Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 44.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,803,000 after acquiring an additional 354,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $113.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.80. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $88.98 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

