Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 327,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,659,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 358,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,459,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.98 and a 52-week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.62%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

