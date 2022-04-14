Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 653.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Repligen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 182.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

Repligen stock opened at $160.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $155.52 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Repligen’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

