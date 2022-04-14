Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,632 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,422 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.30. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $136.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

