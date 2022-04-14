Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Smartsheet by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 132,705 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,786. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.