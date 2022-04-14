Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

