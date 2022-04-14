Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 996.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 117.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $280.33 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $207.83 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.58 and a 200 day moving average of $347.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

