Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. SRB Corp purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $88,813,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 272,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

NYSE:TM opened at $168.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.97. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $149.90 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

