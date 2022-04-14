OptionRoom Price Tops $0.0365 on Major Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $455,645.44 and approximately $133,453.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00044890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.29 or 0.07549051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,930.79 or 0.99904138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00041552 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

