Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) Director Derek Christopher White Sells 200,000 Shares

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating) Director Derek Christopher White sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$72,366.40.

Shares of ORG stock opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. Orca Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.73 million and a P/E ratio of 19.39.

About Orca Gold

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

