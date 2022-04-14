Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) Director Derek Christopher White Sells 200,000 Shares

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating) Director Derek Christopher White sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$72,366.40.
Shares of ORG stock opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. Orca Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.73 million and a P/E ratio of 19.39.
About Orca Gold (Get Rating)
