OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 32.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

OrganiGram stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 554,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,014,165. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $547.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.26.

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,063,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 325,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 267,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 199,936 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,305,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 192,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

