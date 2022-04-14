Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Up 435.0% in March

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, an increase of 435.0% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,086.0 days.

OTCMKTS OROVF traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 643. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68.

About Orient Overseas (International) (Get Rating)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

