Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.15

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 2905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLA shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
