Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.15

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 2905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLA shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 569.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orla Mining by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.