OST (OST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,315.00

OST (OST) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One OST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $28,315.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OST has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OST

OST is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

