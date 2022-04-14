Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) PT Raised to GBX 2,700

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,367.00.

Oxford Instruments stock remained flat at $$22.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 5. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

