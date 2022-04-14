Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,538 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.13. 13,224,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,200,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

