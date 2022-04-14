Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $4.35 on Thursday, hitting $85.65. 953,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,998. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

