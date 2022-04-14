Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $16.45 on Thursday, hitting $456.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,420. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $455.84 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $537.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.81.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.96.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.