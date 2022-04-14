Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 186,620 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,620 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

PRDO traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.66. 347,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $157,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $262,811.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,489 shares of company stock valued at $875,832. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

