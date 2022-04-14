Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 5,825 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 208.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,399,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after buying an additional 591,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,188,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,313,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,442,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded down $11.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $393.68. 267,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $420.32 and its 200 day moving average is $507.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

