Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 58,632 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,632 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,973 shares of company stock worth $19,491,395. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.13. 18,462,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,558,775. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

