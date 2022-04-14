Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 122,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 15.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THRY. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

Thryv stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 137,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,102. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,854,803.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,330,080 shares of company stock valued at $40,669,233. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

