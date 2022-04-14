Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,638,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.82.

American Express stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

