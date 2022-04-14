Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,604,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

