Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $10.97 Million Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,263 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABM. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $49.30. 497,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.23.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

