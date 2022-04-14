Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $13.74 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,240 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,868. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $30.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.

