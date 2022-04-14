Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $14.22 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 379,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,292 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,475 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after buying an additional 2,583,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after buying an additional 1,529,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after buying an additional 1,310,512 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after buying an additional 1,152,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.49. 2,362,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.