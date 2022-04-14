Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $15.78 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,245 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $15,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.64. 1,380,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -714.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,272.61%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

