Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.78 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,404 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Exelon stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.03. 6,493,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,679,599. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

