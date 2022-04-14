Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,717 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,950,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,186,000 after buying an additional 1,038,016 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after buying an additional 1,025,214 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,191,000 after buying an additional 964,637 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,213,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,609,877. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

