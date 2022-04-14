Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 365.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.67.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $11.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $409.38. The stock had a trading volume of 390,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,515. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.53 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

