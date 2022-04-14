Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.16 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $9.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,317,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,855. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

