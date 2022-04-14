Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $17,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,285. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.72. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $166.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

