Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,950 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $8,248,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.38.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,373. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.88. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.75 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

