Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.42 Million Investment in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 112,262 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 48,755.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after purchasing an additional 568,089 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $16,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 568.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 182,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Progress Software by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,182,000 after buying an additional 143,948 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.48. 394,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.16. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

