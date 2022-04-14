Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 145,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,792,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 803 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE:MATX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.43. 536,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,630. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $85,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,437 shares of company stock worth $4,165,937. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

