Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,457 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,761 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,918,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 911,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,238,000 after purchasing an additional 520,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,302,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after purchasing an additional 281,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,176. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Amdocs Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.