Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 47,255 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,255 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 608.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.45. 5,574,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,019,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.