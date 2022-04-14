Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,511 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 58.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 268,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,430. The company has a market capitalization of $807.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.39. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

