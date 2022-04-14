Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 649,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 216,046 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $3,653,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Innoviva by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $3,080,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVA. StockNews.com began coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 5,385,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.03. 496,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,458. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 54.02 and a quick ratio of 54.02.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

