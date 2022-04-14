Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 152.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after acquiring an additional 668,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after acquiring an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,488,000 after acquiring an additional 134,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $705,730,000 after acquiring an additional 99,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,376. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

