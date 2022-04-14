Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.41. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

