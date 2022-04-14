Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,175 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $254.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,894. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.27. The company has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.