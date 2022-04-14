Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,320 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,534,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of PTLC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 135,268 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.