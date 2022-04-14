Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Buys 2,475 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,049,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.44. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

