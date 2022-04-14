Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.47.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.17. 17,798,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,063,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $212.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

