Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $322,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $11.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $496.78. The company had a trading volume of 432,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.96.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

