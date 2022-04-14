Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Purchases 31 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $467.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,141. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $490.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

